UK Investigating Major Potential Voter Fraud In Latest PM Election

Image Credits: Garry Knight / Wiki.

Thousands of students may have voted twice to try to put Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street.

The Electoral Commission yesterday said it was investigating ‘troubling’ evidence of illegality on polling day.

The watchdog warned a change in the law might be needed to catch offenders.

By having term-time and home addresses, students can register to vote in more than one place.

Tory MPs believe thousands may have taken advantage of this opportunity – lured by Labour’s promise to scrap tuition fees and cancel their debts.

After the election a number boasted on social media of multiple voting.

