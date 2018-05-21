UK: Jury Hears Police Sergeant Mohammed Perwaze ‘Repeatedly Raped’ 8-Year-Old Girl

Image Credits: Bencherlite / Wikimedia Commons.

Prosecutors say “manipulative” police officer Mohammed Perwaze repeatedly raped an 8-year-old girl, telling his victim: “I can love you more than your puppy ever will.”

Perwaze, who until he was charged in November worked as a police sergeant with Durham Constabulary, denies four counts of rape and 14 other charges relating to the girl — including five of indecent assault and four of sexual assault.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the girl had been “broken down” from constant attacks carried out on her by the 45-year-old after he began abusing her at the age of eight, the Northern Echo reports.

