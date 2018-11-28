UK Lawmakers Call for ‘Islamophobia’ to Be Officially Classed as Racism

A group of British Parliamentarians have demanded “Islamophobia” be officially classed as a form of racism in the UK, claiming the country is deeply prejudiced and unfair towards Muslims.

The new parliamentary report blames “prevalent” Islamophobia for divisions, hate crimes, and even terror attacks. It also appears to reject claims criminalising comments about Islam will restrict free speech and calls for an official definition of “Islamophobia.”

Examples of “Islamophobia” listed including claiming it is terrorism to support an independent Palestine, calling Muhammad a paedophile, and “claims of Muslims spreading Islam by the sword or subjugating minority groups under their rule.”

I'll stand with anyone in opposing anti-Muslim hatred and bigotry, but 'Islamophobia' is a slippery word. This definition risks capturing anyone who criticises 'expressions of Muslimness'. https://t.co/ftf0d22gkT — Stephen Evans (@Stephenmevans1) November 27, 2018

The document comes from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims, which is led by leading anti-Brexit Tory MP Anna Soubry.

Tory Peer Baroness Warsi, the group’s Treasurer, commented on the document release: “Islamophobia is a form of racism – like antisemitism it’s time it got its own definition.”

