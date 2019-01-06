UK Lawmakers Threaten Govt Shutdown Over Brexit

A group of Remainer MPs will attempt to stop a no deal Brexit by starving the Treasury of funds which could lead to “total paralysis” of the Government.

The MPs are set to vote on two amendments to the Finance Bill, which grants funds to the Treasury to spend on implementing no deal arrangements, on Tuesday.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper MP, who leads the group that includes former Tory ministers Nicky Morgan, Oliver Letwin, and Nick Boles, said, “Our amendment would block some of the Treasury’s no-deal powers unless parliament has explicitly voted for no deal or unless the government has requested an extension of article 50.”

“We’ll be looking to table similar safeguards to all government legislation,” Ms Cooper added, with the Sunday Times reporting that the plans also have the backing of select committee leaders Hillary Benn, Rachel Reeves, Harriet Harman — all from the Labour Party –Frank Field (formerly of Labour), and Sarah Wollaston (Conservative).

