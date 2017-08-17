UK Leftist Politician Pens Article On Pakistanis Raping White Girls, Pays Price

Image Credits: Twitter.

A Labour MP has resigned from the shadow cabinet after saying Britain has “a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls.”

Sarah Champion, shadow women and equalities minister, apologised for the “extremely poor choice of words” which appeared in a column in The Sun newspaper on Friday.

The MP for Rotherham’s piece was headlined: “British Pakistani men ARE raping and exploiting white girls… and it’s time we faced up to it.”

Her remarks came just days after 18 people were convicted or admitted offences in a series of court hearings related to child sexual exploitation in Newcastle.

