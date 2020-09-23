UK: Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Asks Cops Where They Were During BLM Riots

A video out of the UK shows a man being arrested outside a Starbucks for not wearing a mask while asking police officers where they were during multiple Black Lives Matter demonstrations and riots during which coronavirus rules were ignored.

UK COVID-19 regulations state that masks must be worn when entering shops, but there is no requirement to wear a mask outside.

The man apparently became embroiled in an argument with a Starbucks employee after being told to wear a mask.

The elderly man is seen remonstrating with officers as they put him in handcuffs.

“It takes two of you to arrest a 72-year-old man, what a pair of fucking heroes,” the man states as he is being cuffed.

“Bet you lot weren’t up in London for the fucking BLM,” he adds, before telling officers, “I don’t like being told I’ve got to wear a mask!”

The man then asks the officers if they bowed for BLM.

“This is what’s going to happen to all of you soon, you’re all gonna be under a bloody dictatorship.in about 6 months time you’ll all be getting this!” the man tells observers.

As we highlighted earlier this month, Piers Corbyn, the 73-year-old organizer of a ‘Unite For Freedom’ anti-lockdown protest, was arrested and fined £10,000.

However, organizers of Black Lives Matter protests in London have not been arrested or fined, with some officers even bowing in front of them despite numerous violent attacks on police by BLM rioters.

