UK: Man Arrested For Possessing a Potato Peeler

While violent crime in the UK continues to soar and grooming gangs roam the streets, a man in Scotland was imprisoned and charged for the crime of possessing a potato peeler in public.

No, this isn’t the Onion.

“A man ended up behind bars after being found in a Dunfermline street with an offensive weapon, a potato peeler,” reports the Dunfermline Press.

The man, who has “significant learning difficulties,” subsequently appeared in court and was charged with “possession of an object that which had a blade or was sharply pointed.”

39-year-old Scott Walker will return to court on May 16th for sentencing.

And this story once again illustrates why policing in the UK is a complete joke.

As one ex-cop put it, “In the old days”, it was different. “We were nice to the nice people and nasty to the nasty people.”

Knife crime has soared by nearly a quarter across Britain over the last year, with many blaming Theresa May for ordering police to reduce stop and search incidents over fears they’d be viewed as racist for targeting black people.

Numerous different Muslim grooming gangs who abducted and raped teenage girls have also escaped punishment, with authorities in some cases failing to prosecute the culprits over fears it would be seen as politically incorrect.

Authorities have also been ridiculed for devoting scarce resources to patrolling social media posts and punishing people for mean tweets. Over 3,000 people in the UK are arrested every year for “offensive” online comments.

In some cases police are also being sent to investigate playground insults while others brag about removing ‘deadly’ gardening tools from the streets.

Meanwhile, pensioners who defend their homes from invading criminals are being arrested.

Watch the video below to understand why violent criminals are going free while mentally handicapped people with potato peelers are being locked up.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.