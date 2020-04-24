UK: Man Claims He Was Arrested & Fined For Buying Wine

A man in the UK claims he was arrested and fined by police for buying wine, despite this not being a violation of the lockdown laws.

A video posted by Samuel Jack shows him involved in a confrontation with police in north London during which he was issued with a £30 fine.

In the clip, officers suggest that Jack, who was apparently arrested and “dearrested” according to his Tweet, was being apprehended for a public order offence.

He was originally arrested for refusing to provide ID. Jack asked officers about the UK bill of rights, which is one of basic documents of the uncodified British constitution, but had no knowledge of it.

However, in his tweet, Jack suggests he was apprehended because he “went to buy wine.”

There have been numerous other cases across the country of police officers misunderstanding the lockdown law to fine people for buying alcohol and other items deemed “non-essential” by police.

In reality, the lockdown law does not dictate which items can or cannot be bought. Since all open shops are by law “essential,” all the items they sell are essential.

As we previously highlighted, a woman in Scotland who bought wine and potato chips was fined by police for buying “non-essential” items.

Another person in West Lothian tweeted to report a nurse in uniform being fined after leaving a patient’s house and someone who left a shop after purchasing a bottle of wine. Both were fined £30.

Downing Street had to intervene and clarify the law after Cambridge Police tweeted that they were monitoring “non-essential” supermarket aisles in a local branch of Tesco to make sure people weren’t purchasing frivolous items.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Nurses at Hospital in Paris Re-Create 'Last Supper' With Themselves as Jesus and His Apostles

Nurses at Hospital in Paris Re-Create ‘Last Supper’ With Themselves as Jesus and His Apostles

Hot News
Comments
UK Mother 'Named and Shamed' on Facebook For Not Clapping For the NHS

UK Mother ‘Named and Shamed’ on Facebook For Not Clapping For the NHS

Hot News
Comments

Ricky Gervais Torches Celebrities Desperate For Attention During Pandemic

Hot News
comments

Texas Salon Reopening Despite Lockdown, Owner Cites ‘Constitutional Right’ to Survive

Hot News
comments

Eight Meatpacking Plants Close In Weeks Across America Stoking Food Shortage Fears

Hot News
comments

Comments