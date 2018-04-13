UK: Mass Migration Blows Up Housing Prices

New research out from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has shown that between 1991 and 2016, mass migration increased house prices by 21%.

Essentially, it sets out how population growth between 1991 – 2016 led to a 32% overall increase in house prices, with two-thirds of population growth driven by non-UK born people, thus accounting for a 21% increase.

Immigration & house prices gov pub: Reading model suggests total population growth 1991-2016 led to 32% increase in house prices. c. 2/3 pop growth was non-UK born people. So that part of pop growth led to 21% house price increase. https://t.co/DOEoZXz7ys — Helen Barnard (@Helen_Barnard) April 13, 2018

As the report sets out: “In 1991, the population of England was 47.1 million. In 2016, the population of England was 54.5 million. This is equivalent to an increase of 16 per cent over this period (1991 to 2016).

Read more