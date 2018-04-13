UK: Mass Migration Blows Up Housing Prices

Image Credits: Matt Brown, Flickr.

New research out from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has shown that between 1991 and 2016, mass migration increased house prices by 21%.

Essentially, it sets out how population growth between 1991 – 2016 led to a 32% overall increase in house prices, with two-thirds of population growth driven by non-UK born people, thus accounting for a 21% increase.

As the report sets out: “In 1991, the population of England was 47.1 million. In 2016, the population of England was 54.5 million. This is equivalent to an increase of 16 per cent over this period (1991 to 2016).

