Muslim man stabs 3 in Manchester, screams “Allahu Akbar” & “Long live the Caliphate”.

Police & media say ‘motive unknown’.

At this point, they’re taking the piss.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.