UK Murder Rate Spikes to Highest in Decade

The UK’s murder rate is at its highest in a decade, up six percent on last year, with an average of more than two people a day losing their lives in violent circumstances.

Meanwhile, the number of police-recorded offences involving knives or sharp instruments in England and Wales has risen by the same figure, new Office for National Statistics figures for the year ending December 2018 have revealed.

The number of police recorded homicides in England and Wales last year was 732 – the highest since 2007, when the total was 765. The total number of recorded offences involving knives and other sharp sharp objects stood at 40,829.

