UK: Number of Snapped Penises Hits New Record Because People Are Trying More "Risky" Positions After Watching Porn

The UK’s National Health Service just recorded a record number of ‘snapped penises’, with one of the reasons being because people are trying out more risky positions after watching porn.

According to NHS figures, 164 patients sought surgeon’s help in fixing their broken members, which represents a 38 percent increase in “fracture of penis” cases since 2014/15..

“While NHS statistics show that the “most likely to be affected” last year were men in their 30s and 40s, the youngest reported case was 18-years old while the oldest was “in a 75 to 79-year-old,” reports the Sun.

Older people taking viagra to maintain their sexual activity is another reason why such cases have increased.

Why are snapped penises on the rise?

As we have previously highlighted, porn shrinks areas of your brain linked to motivation and reward.

Cambridge University found that Pornography triggers brain activity similar to that triggered by drugs in the brains of drug addicts.

It’s also a sedation drug that disincentives you from attracting real women. Porn literally re-wires your brain and leads to erectile dysfunction, as well as potentially a snapped penis.

Whatever you do, don’t be a coomer.

