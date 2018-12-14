UK Official Admits Mass Immigration Keeps Wages Low

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has admitted that mass migration has kept wages low for British workers. The endless supply of cheap foreign labor damaging the prospects of ordinary Brits seems to be finally sinking in.

In an interview with The Spectator, the rumoured Tory Leadership contender said that he was not in favor of a strict limit on numbers, but that it was clear the current open borders approach had hurt the prospects of British workers: “If you can continue to get as much low-skilled labor as you want, where’s the pressure for you to attract more people from the domestic workforce? The obvious way to do that is to gradually increase wages.

Nov 13th: Number of EU migrants working in UK fallen by 132,000 in 12 months https://t.co/1tE9W7Ymlk Dec 11th: Wages rises accelerate to fastest pace since 2008 https://t.co/jTudAuqkBn It isn't rocket science. — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) December 13, 2018

He points out that the system has allowed business to rely on cheap migrant labor: “Politicians set the rules. Companies follow the rules. It would be wrong to blame businesses for acting rationally. But it is also the case that, because they had that easy access to labor from abroad, there was a knock-on impact.”

