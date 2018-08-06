UK Official: Import Third World, Get Third World Problems

If we import the third world we get third world problems,” British independent MEP Janice Atkinson told Hungarian daily Magyar Hirlap, adding that “rapes, gang rape, violent crime have increased exponentially and that our prisons are proportionally overburdened with foreign criminals in comparison to the citizens of our states.”

According to the vice-chair of the European Parliament’s Europe of Freedom and Nations (ENF) group,

“We have to close our individual nation-state borders, abandon the failed ideological policy of Schengen, close the EU’s external borders and start speeding up the extradition of migrants, as Salvini is doing in Italy.”

Asked about how political correctness prevents UK authorities from acting, she said:

“Our failed open doors migration policies have continued where we have let people in whose backgrounds were not rigorously checked and when we do charge them with crimes we are not allowed to deport them because our own judges or the European Court of Human Rights overrules our sovereign courts. This has happened with terrorists, hate preachers, those encouraging terrorism and the mainly Muslim Pakistani rape gang members who have groomed tens of thousands of young, vulnerable girls.”

According to Atkinson, Brexit can change things but it depends on the deal they finally get.

“If this government doesn’t strike a deal with the EU that means choosing the EU nationals we want and need for our economy rather than allowing anyone to travel for work,” then there will be no change, she explained.