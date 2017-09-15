UK Officials Focus on Trump's Tweets More Than Terror

Britain’s globalist-leaning politicians are more concerned with President Trump’s response to London’s recent attack than they are about the continued threat of Islamic terror.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who infamously wanted to restrict free speech online, was quick to blast Trump for “speculating” about the incident.

“I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation,” she said.

But all Trump said was that the UK “must be proactive” and “much tougher” on terrorism. How is that hurtful speculation?

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

May’s former advisor, Nick Timothy, also said Trump’s comments were “unhelpful,” but make no mistake: it’s Trump and his agenda they have a problem with, not his particular tweets.

True or not – and I'm sure he doesn't know – this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner. https://t.co/ZndrTXFrAX — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) September 15, 2017

Notice how the attention quickly shifted away from the details of the bucket bombing – which would, of course, make these politicians look bad – to focus instead on Trump’s response to the event, despite the fact that, to the British, he’s a foreign leader across the ocean.

“This is an important distinction in coverage,” wrote the Mises Institute’s Ryan McMaken on a similar incident. “Rather than attempt to supply a detailed look at who was at the event, what was done, and what the participants — from both sides — have to say about it, we are instead exposed primarily to what people in Washington, DC, and the political class in general, think about the events in which they were not directly involved.”

“Already, the media has lost interest in analyzing the details of the event itself, and are instead primarily reporting on what Donald Trump, his allies, and his enemies have to say about it.”

That’s because the establishment and its media minions want to exploit the bombing for their own anti-Trump narrative, even though the London attack is a direct result of the very globalist policies the president has spoken out against.

Ultimately the globalist agenda is not to stop Islamic terrorism but to rather refine it into a convenient excuse to expand the size and scope of government.

