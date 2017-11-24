UK Out, Germany Down, France On Top? Macron May Bid For EU Leadership Crown

With the UK leaving the EU and Germany focused on a looming domestic crisis over Angela Merkel’s failure to secure a coalition deal, France’s Emmanuel Macron may have a chance to become the de facto leading figure of the European Union.

Macron was elected on a platform of Eurocentrism, standing up to a growing popularity of nationalism in Europe. While his domestic popularity is dwindling amid painful reforms and his personality traits have been interpreted as arrogant and aloof by many French, he has certainly demonstrated plenty of ambition in foreign policy, reports RT’s Peter Oliver.

Is Europe ready for a new Napoleonic figure leading at the helm?