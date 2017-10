Not too long ago, the British Tories were actually conservative.

This meant that, among other things, they valued the individual and his rights. One of his most important rights was, the average Tory would’ve told you ten years ago, the “right” to be the master of his own body.

Well, those days belong to the past now. Today, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that everyone will now be considered an organ donor unless they opt out of the system.

