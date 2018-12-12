UK PM Claims Her Ouster Could Jeopardize Brexit

Image Credits: EU2017EE / Flickr.

Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight for her job in a leadership challenge on Wednesday triggered by Conservative lawmakers, saying a change could jeopardize Britain’s divorce from the European Union.

Less than four months until the United Kingdom is due to leave on March 29, Brexit is plunged into chaos with options ranging from a potentially disorderly no-deal departure to another referendum that could reverse it.

Speaking outside her Downing Street residence hours before the vote of confidence on her leadership, May said she would battle for her premiership with everything she had.

