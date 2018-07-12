UK PM Favorability All-Time Low

Image Credits: Number 10, Flickr, Public Domain.

Theresa May’s personal favourability ratings amongst the British public have just sunk to an all-time low.

YouGov now has the PM with a -37 favourability rating, worse than her previous lowest -34 in the aftermath of the disastrous General Election.

The main reason for this, unsurprisingly, is that Leave voters have turned against her heavily.

