UK PM To Keep Final Brexit Deal Secret To Avoid Political Fallout

THERESA MAY plans to keep the final Brexit bill secret from the public after agreeing to hand over more than £40billion to the European Union (EU) once the UK leaves, according to reports.

The Prime Minister will avoid putting the final figure in writing at a summit in Brussels next month to avoid a political row, insiders revealed.

EU negotiators said Mrs May provided a clear assurance to fellow leaders that her Cabinet has agreed to pay more money after a crunch meeting last week paving the way for formal talks on a new trade agreement to be approved at the European Council meeting in December.

