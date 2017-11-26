UK PM To Keep Final Brexit Deal Secret To Avoid Political Fallout

Image Credits: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

THERESA MAY plans to keep the final Brexit bill secret from the public after agreeing to hand over more than £40billion to the European Union (EU) once the UK leaves, according to reports.

The Prime Minister will avoid putting the final figure in writing at a summit in Brussels next month to avoid a political row, insiders revealed.

EU negotiators said Mrs May provided a clear assurance to fellow leaders that her Cabinet has agreed to pay more money after a crunch meeting last week paving the way for formal talks on a new trade agreement to be approved at the European Council meeting in December.

Read more


Related Articles

Soros Sheltering $18 Billion That IRS Can't Touch

Soros Sheltering $18 Billion That IRS Can’t Touch

Globalism
Comments
Warning: The Digital Revolution Empowers Central Banks

Warning: The Digital Revolution Empowers Central Banks

Globalism
Comments

Ireland On Verge of Government Collapse

Globalism
Comments

UK Out, Germany Down, France On Top? Macron May Bid For EU Leadership Crown

Globalism
Comments

JFK archive confirms existence of false flag plan to start war with USSR

Globalism
Comments

Comments