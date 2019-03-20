UK PM to Request Brexit Delay

Prime Minister Theresa May will request a short delay to Brexit on Wednesday after her failure to get a deal ratified by parliament left the United Kingdom’s divorce from the European Union in turmoil.

Nearly three years the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and nine days before the formal exit deadline, British politicians are still arguing over how, when or even if the world’s fifth largest economy should leave the bloc it first joined 1973.

When May set the March 29 exit date two years ago by serving the formal Article 50 divorce papers, she declared there would be “no turning back” but parliament’s refusal to ratify the withdrawal deal she agreed with the EU has thrust her government into crisis.

Brexit has again hit a bump in the road as lawmakers will vote on whether to delay the UK’s departure from the European Union beyond March 29. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the process and explains how the British can take back control of their country.