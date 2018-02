Britain would have no “fall back” on security partnerships with the EU if it crashed out of the bloc without a deal, Theresa May has been warned.

The Prime Minister was urged to put talks on counter-terrorism and data sharing at the top of the agenda “right away” instead of leaving them “until the very end” of negotiations.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former head of NATO, made the comments to Sky News as he complained the EU27 is “still waiting” for Mrs May to “present more concrete ideas.”

