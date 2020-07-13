UK Police Brag About Arresting 12-Year-Old Boy For Offensive Social Media Posts

Image Credits: Visionhaus / Contributor / Getty.

UK police bragged about arresting a 12-year-old boy for offensive social media posts sent to a multi-millionaire Premier League footballer.

The child was arrested after he sent racist messages to Wilfried Zaha telling the Crystal Palace star “you better not score tomorrow you black cunt,” along with images of the Ku Klux Klan.

Zaha shared the Instagram page belonging to the boy with his 885,000 Twitter followers, prompting massive media denunciations of the child and an immediate police investigation.

“We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy,” tweeted West Midlands Police.

“The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won’t be tolerated.”

While the entirety of the media failed to even ask whether it was proportionate for a 12-year-old boy to have his life ruined over a few stupid social media posts, respondents on Twitter offered a different perspective.

“You’ve arrested 12 year old for an offensive tweet. Impressive. Good to know resources are being directed appropriately,” remarked one.

“43k extremists on the mi5 terrorist watch list walking around free, but a 12yo has been arrested so we can all sleep safe,” commented another.

Others chastised the very same police force for failing to tackle far more serious crimes than a 12-year-old boy being offensive.

In the age of mass public shaming and online hate mobs, the power dynamic of a 12-year-old boy being up against the might of law enforcement, a multi-billion dollar industry and the condemnation of the mass media is not even considered for a second.

He is a thought criminal and his life is now decimated.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video Antifa Activists Protest Against Anti-Pedophilia March in Dublin

Video Antifa Activists Protest Against Anti-Pedophilia March in Dublin

Hot News
Comments
University Training Students to Confront 'Personal Relationship to White Supremacy'

University Training Students to Confront ‘Personal Relationship to White Supremacy’

Hot News
Comments

Scientists Discover That The One Big Assumption That Everyone Has Been Making About COVID-19 May Be Dead Wrong

Hot News
comments

Karen Canceled: Grunyons Episode 7

Hot News
comments

Mirror Of Alex Jones WikiQuote Page Shows When He’s Serious, Reflective & Satirical

Hot News
comments

Comments