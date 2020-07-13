UK Police Brag About Arresting 12-Year-Old Boy For Offensive Social Media Posts

UK police bragged about arresting a 12-year-old boy for offensive social media posts sent to a multi-millionaire Premier League footballer.

The child was arrested after he sent racist messages to Wilfried Zaha telling the Crystal Palace star “you better not score tomorrow you black cunt,” along with images of the Ku Klux Klan.

Woke up to this today. pic.twitter.com/Zal0F96htJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 12, 2020

Zaha shared the Instagram page belonging to the boy with his 885,000 Twitter followers, prompting massive media denunciations of the child and an immediate police investigation.

“We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy,” tweeted West Midlands Police.

“The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won’t be tolerated.”

#ARRESTED| We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy. The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won't be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oFxBUvdtV1 — West Midlands Police – #StayAlert (@WMPolice) July 12, 2020

While the entirety of the media failed to even ask whether it was proportionate for a 12-year-old boy to have his life ruined over a few stupid social media posts, respondents on Twitter offered a different perspective.

“You’ve arrested 12 year old for an offensive tweet. Impressive. Good to know resources are being directed appropriately,” remarked one.

You've arrested 12 year old for an offensive tweet. Impressive. Good to know resources are being directed appropriately. — Magdeburg (@TallowWolves) July 12, 2020

“43k extremists on the mi5 terrorist watch list walking around free, but a 12yo has been arrested so we can all sleep safe,” commented another.

43k extremists on the mi5 terrorist watch list walking around free, but a 12yo has been arrested so we can all sleep safe 🤷‍♂️ — Kevin (@Mr_Ou1ja) July 12, 2020

Others chastised the very same police force for failing to tackle far more serious crimes than a 12-year-old boy being offensive.

Maybe if the perpetrator was 12 they would have done something. — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) July 12, 2020

I rang the police to report drug dealing taking place outside my house by students living 3 doors down, they said “we’re busy, try the council”. Last week those same students had a house party, 1 was so off his head, he crashed his car, drove off and killed a man in Hyson green pic.twitter.com/9CuxYcZ89O — Han 💋 (@WeirdLittleHen) July 12, 2020

In the age of mass public shaming and online hate mobs, the power dynamic of a 12-year-old boy being up against the might of law enforcement, a multi-billion dollar industry and the condemnation of the mass media is not even considered for a second.

He is a thought criminal and his life is now decimated.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!