The head of the Metropolitan Police has said it is “simply wrong” to criticize her deputy for remaining in his car during the Westminster terror attack.

Cressida Dick said that accusing Sir Craig Mackey of cowardice was “confused, unpleasant, personalized and ignorant” and was “simply not supported by the evidence”.

Her comments came after an inquest concluded that Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was lawfully killed.

