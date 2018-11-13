UK Police Demand 20,000 More Officers to Stop Rising Tide of Violence

Home Secretary Sajid Javid faced calls last night to recruit 20,000 police to fight the explosion of violent crime on our streets. The demand came after Mr. Javid admitted yesterday that more police officers will be an “important part” of tackling what he described as the “disease” of knife crime.

The Home Secretary said the Government needed to take a “fresh look” at police resources after a spate of murders.

Forces across England and Wales are struggling after losing 20,000 officers in the last eight years to cut costs.

