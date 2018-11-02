UK Police Disaster: Uncharged Crime Surges, Investigations Drop

A report by the UK Parliament’s Home Affairs Select Committee, details dire consequences for public safety if issues within the police force are not addressed.

MPs have said that United Kingdom police risk becoming “irrelevant” to the population as investigations into crimes plummet and a “shockingly-low number of charges” are brought for most crimes, even though the rate of reported crimes are rising steeply.

The Committee’s data reveals that recorded crime has surged by 32% in just 3 years – yet charges and summons are down 26%.

Read more