UK Police Force Forbids "Counter-Protest" to Black Lives Matter Gathering

A police force in the UK is “facilitating” a Black Lives Matter protest despite it violating coronavirus laws, while forbidding any form of counter-protest.

“We’ll be in attendance to facilitate a planned Black Lives Matter vigil at Keel Square in #Sunderland tonight,” tweeted Northumbria Police

“A Section 14 order is in place forbidding any other public assembly, including counter-protests, to ensure the public’s safety. Anyone with concerns should ring 101.”

We'll be in attendance to facilitate a planned Black Lives Matter vigil at Keel Square in #Sunderland tonight. A Section 14 order is in place forbidding any other public assembly, including counter-protests, to ensure the public's safety. Anyone with concerns should ring 101. pic.twitter.com/9OB5R0THDf — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 25, 2020

The force’s promise to “ensure the public’s safety” is somewhat of an oxymoron given that current coronavirus lockdown laws state that gatherings of more than 6 people are illegal.

However, as we have learned, the law doesn’t apply to thousands of BLM protesters because apparently COVID-19 is woke and stays away whenever leftists gather in numbers to protest against perceived injustices.

The deliberate banning of counter-protests also clearly represents the police taking a political stance and appears to be in total violation of human rights laws.

“So, allowing assembly selectively on the basis of ‘political cause’. Is this not an infringement of Article 11 of the ECHR?” asked Emma Webb.

But who cares about trivial things like the law since Black Lives Matter is apparently above it?

“We will be facilitating a mass gathering. Any other mass gatherings including counter-protests are illegal” So, allowing assembly selectively on the basis of ‘political cause’. Is this not an infringement of Article 11 of the ECHR? https://t.co/9czynsTY9k — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) June 26, 2020

