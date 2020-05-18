UK Police Force Humiliated For Launching Manhunt For Trucker Who Kissed Woman

A police force in the UK faced humiliation after trying to enlist the public’s help in a manhunt for a trucker who committed the dastardly crime of kissing a woman on the cheek.

“We are appealing for help to identify a man who kissed a woman on the cheek to thank her for helping when his lorry became stuck under a low bridge,” said the tweet from Derbyshire Police, asking potential witnesses if they were in the location when the incident occurred.

Within hours, the tweet was deleted however, with the force explaining, “The post drew a significant number of comments that were counterproductive to the nature of the appeal.”

Respondents had bombarded the tweet threat with jokes and assertions that kissing someone on the cheek wasn’t a crime.

“Giving someone a kiss on the cheek isn’t a crime nor is it sexual assault,” said one.

This was a real tweet from a British police force. pic.twitter.com/2hsu6W1nYf — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 17, 2020

However, the force asserted that the incident was a crime under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and that the female ‘victim’, a woman in her 70’s, was “very distressed, especially at a time when close contact with strangers is to be avoided.”

Despite removing the tweet, police are still inviting members of the public to get in touch if they can help find the dangerous assailant.

It’s a shame similar enthusiasm wasn’t shown by other police forces throughout the UK during the innumerable grooming scandals involving Muslim men and underage girls, some of which were deliberately covered up by authorities for years.

This isn’t the first time Derbyshire Police have been criticized for their draconian approach to law enforcement.

They previously faced heat for bragging about using a surveillance drone to identify and publicly shame dog walkers in remote countryside during the early days of the lockdown.

Derbyshire Police were also ridiculed after they dyed a blue lagoon black in order to deter people from gathering there.

