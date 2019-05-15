UK Police Force Ridiculed For Confiscating a Spoon

A police force in the UK has been ridiculed for bragging about fighting knife crime by confiscating a spoon.

Regents Park Police said that a local charity shop had handed over a collection of potentially dangerous weapons to prevent criminals buying them.

“Yesterday we conducted weapons sweeps, dealt with a person injured from a van reversing on them, reported a burglary and collected all these from @scope charity shop who diligently didn’t want them to get into the wrong hands & disposed of correctly & safely,” said the police force in a tweet.

Yesterday we conducted weapons sweeps,dealt with a person injured from a van reversing on them, reported a burglary and collected all these from @scope charity shop who diligently didn’t want them to get into the wrong hands & disposed of correctly & safely pic.twitter.com/GNfxZd6iGd — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) May 14, 2019

Eagle-eyed observers soon noted that amongst the trawl of deadly weapons, most of which were cooking knives and letter openers, was a spoon.

That’s right. With violent crime soaring and street gangs becoming more vicious, police in London are confiscating spoons.

“They CHOSE to include the spoon,” commented journalist Tim Pool. “They could have just left it out. They really do think spoons are dangerous.”

They CHOSE to include the spoon. They could have just left it out. They really do think spoons are dangerous — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 14, 2019

“Cereal killer,” joked another respondent.

“If you can’t trust the new Londoners you imported to handle spoons without stabbing someone, perhaps you have a problem which requires more than spoon confiscation to solve?” asks Chris Menahan.

The same police force was also ridiculed last year for confiscating pliers, scissors and a screwdriver.

These items were found during a #weaponSweep near #MackworthHouse #AugustasSt during #OpSceptre . Safely disposed and taken off the streets pic.twitter.com/53HdeqMKu1 — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) March 16, 2018

The war on spoons doesn’t really seem to be helping reduce knife crime in the UK, which recently hit its highest level since records began.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————