UK Police Force Tells People to Call Emergency Number Over Offensive Tweets

A police force in the United Kingdom is encouraging people to call the emergency 999 number to report offensive tweets and has vowed to track down the thought criminals who send them.

“You can’t hide from us if your spewing abuse from behind a computer screen. Our boys & gals in blue will find you #999WhatsYourEmergency,” read the tweet from Wiltshire Police.

You can't hide from us if your spewing abuse from behind a computer screen. Our boys & gals in blue will find you ?? ??#999WhatsYourEmergency — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) July 24, 2017

The fact that whoever sent the tweet committed the cardinal sin of misspelling “you’re” is only slightly less outrageous than the tweet itself.

“Spewing abuse” is completely subjective and given how sensitive many leftist Twitter users are, could mean merely disagreeing with their opinion.

The tweet appears to be a ham-fisted response to a documentary broadcast last night which focused on how so-called “hate crimes” in the region have exploded since Brexit.

In reality, only reported hate crimes, not actual documented cases of hate crimes rose after Brexit, a key factor that the left and the mainstream media in the UK has hidden.

Reaction to the tweet was brutal, with many users questioning why, in a time of acid attacks, stabbings and terrorism across the UK, police are concerning themselves with mean tweets.

This is by no means the first time that a police force in the United KIngdom has threatened to target social media users for thought crimes.

Last year, Greater Glasgow Police threatened people with home visits if they send out inaccurate or “hurtful” tweets.

Think before you post or you may receive a visit from us this weekend. Use the internet safely. #thinkbeforeyoupost pic.twitter.com/xNiDMf3jPA — GreaterGlasgPolice (@GreaterGlasgPol) April 1, 2016

“Think before you post or you may receive a visit from us this weekend. Use the internet safely. #thinkbeforeyoupost,” stated the tweet.

The tweet included a series of checked boxes with the words, “Before you post…think!”

“Is it true?”

“Is it hurtful?”

“Is it illegal?”

“Is it necessary?”

“Is it kind?”

Back in December 2014, Police Scotland also announced their intention investigate “offensive comments” made on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Please be aware that we will continue to monitor comments on social media & any offensive comments will be investigated. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) December 30, 2014

"Please be aware that we will continue to monitor comments on social media & any offensive comments will be investigated," stated the tweet.

Meanwhile, Scottish YouTuber Markus Meechan faces a custodial sentence as a result of a video in which he jokingly taught his dog to perform a Nazi “sieg heil”. The “Nazi pug” video is being treated as “hate speech” despite the fact that mocking Nazis has been a staple of British comedy for decades.

