UK Police Reject Job Applications From Candidate Who Says Biological Gender Cannot Be Changed

Police forces in the UK have been criticised after they rejected an application in which the candidate admitted they do not believe human beings can biologically alter their gender.

The London Telegraph reports that a woman who applied for a job at Norfolk Constabulary was refused on the grounds of her “gender critical” opinions.

The police force told her that her views would “not be something we could ­uphold within the constabulary”.

The woman, who is already a police officer of 16 years, applied to a total of 26 forces elsewhere in the country and was rejected by over half of them for the same reason.

In her application, the officer asked if “gender critical” opinions would be “a barrier to my application?”

“I must point out that I am gender critical, which means that whilst I am firmly against abuse and discrimination to trans people, I do not believe you can change your biological sex,” the officer explained.

Police in the South East, who already employ the woman, told her that her opinions do not meet “the behaviours expected” of a member of the police force, and that she would likely fail a behavioural competency test.

Good news! You will no longer be sacked for believing sex exists! You won’t get a job at all. British police forces not welcoming 'gender critical' job applications' | via @telegraph https://t.co/FotFrXneIU — WeAreFairCop (@WeAreFairCop) August 15, 2020

The officer responded to the force, noting “I’m monumentally outraged that you couldn’t get a job doing what I do, and that my own job is in danger, ­because of what I believe – which is a belief that I think most people in this country hold.”

“My views on this topic do not mean I would act with intolerance or abuse, just as an atheist would be no less likely to be able to be respectful towards a person of religion,” the woman further explained.

“If there were serving officers with these views (as I know that there are), would their ­employment be under threat?” she also asked her employer, prompting them to ask her to provide “details and any evidence” of other officers who hold the same views so they can be “investigated”.

After the police forces were accused of overstepping their authority by ‘deciding which views are acceptable and which views are not,’ a spokesman for Norfolk Police responded, saying that “our objective as a police force is to always ensure our officers and staff continue to police in a way that builds trust and confidence by providing a service that is inclusive and unbiased for all.”

The ­National Police Chiefs’ Council, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, added that “The entire police service is bound by and must ­adhere to the Equality Act and the ­police Code of Ethics.”

It seems that the police ‘Code of Ethics’ in the UK doesn’t take into account to scientific fact, women’s safety, or freedom of opinion.

Sex is a provable characteristic. Gender identity is not. To acknowledge sex as a immutable characteristic is not a belief but a fact. What's wrong with UK cops? Won't arrest grooming gangs because racism, won't hire people who know what biology is, but rainbows everywhere! — Anandamide (@CyQuilp) August 15, 2020

