UK Police Tweet Bizarre Warnings About Holiday Socializing: 'Without Consent, It Is Rape'

Police in Northern Ireland issued a series of bizarre tweets cautioning the public about interpersonal interactions during the holidays, seeming to imply that standard socialization could equal ‘rape.’



Due to the politically correct nature and poor wording of the initial tweet, they were ridiculed into deleting it and issuing a ‘clarifying’ statement that was as baffling as the first.

“If you bump into that special someone under the mistletoe tonight, remember that without consent it is rape #SeasonsGreetings,” wrote the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The next day, they tried again.

“We posted a message on Twitter yesterday that some may have taken out of context but the message remains the same; when you are out socialising over the Christmas period, please remember without consent it is rape,” PSNI wrote.

Users mocked PSNI in return, pointing out that the follow-up tweet was as awkwardly written as the original, and that the overall approach was ludicrous.

“If they’re going to be condescending and preachy, they should expect to be ridiculed,” replied one user. “Or did you need reminding that sex without consent is rape? Do you think a single rapist, faced with an opportunity to rape, will say, ‘Oh yes, that Tweet, I’d better not’?”

If they’re going to be condescending and preachy, they should expect to be ridiculed.

Or did you need reminding that sex without consent is rape?

Do you think a single rapist, faced with an opportunity to rape, will say, “Oh yes, that Tweet, I’d better not”? — Phil (@PhileidosMors) December 3, 2017

“I need consent to socialise? Who knew? Maybe get someone on your social media who has a grasp of the English language,” wrote another user.

I need consent to socialise? Who knew? Maybe get someone on your social media who has a grasp of the English language. — Dave Smith (@ffflow) December 3, 2017

Interestingly, PSNI has been at the heart of multiple social media ‘scandals’ and investigations involving officers being investigated for their own personal activity online, including ‘insensitive’ comments made by their chief constable.

UK law enforcement’s use of social media has become infamous, and their Orwellian monitoring for ‘wrongspeak’ has served to effectively smother Brits free speech online.

Infowars has reportedly extensively upon incidents of UK police going to increasingly great lengths to silence voices who dare to challenge globalist-leftist-Islamist dogma, including stories about –

The admin of a Jacob Rees-Mogg Facebook fan page who was ordered by police to report to the station for interrogation – or he could expect a visit at his work place where officers would unmask him to his employer as an ‘Islamophobic’ bigot. Hours after Infowars published our story on him – to his great appreciation – his account was deleted.

Prominent UK journalist and former radio host, Katie Hopkins, who has been the subject of multiple investigations into her Twitter activity – including her response to the Manchester terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. “Western men, these are your wives. Your daughters. Your sons. Stand up. Rise up. Demand action. Do not carry on as normal. Cowed,” she wrote, prompting London Metropolitan Police to notify her that specialist officers were reviewing her comments.

Glasgow police warning Twitter users that their un-PC speech could land them a home visit. “Think before you post or you may receive a visit from us this weekend. Use the internet safely. # thinkbeforeyoupost ,” they tweeted with an accompanying meme.

,” they tweeted with an accompanying meme. Wiltshire police urging citizens to call the emergency 999 hotline to report offensive tweets. “You can’t hide from us if your spewing abuse from behind a computer screen. Our boys & gals in blue will find you #999WhatsYourEmergency,” they warned.

President Trump has canceled his planned state visit to the UK after prominent British politicians and establishment media threw a grand scale tantrum over tweets he posted last week featuring Muslim violence.

Meanwhile, terrorist activity and real crime are exploding in the UK as thousands of known jihadis roam free, Islamic grooming gangs continue to rape and assault young British girls en masse, and London has transformed into the acid attack capital of the world.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter