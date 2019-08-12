UK Police Warn Mocking Wanted Criminal's Hair on Facebook Could Lead to Arrest

Gwent Police in the UK warned Facebook users that mocking a criminal’s hair was “offensive” and could lead to an investigation.

The farce began when Gwent Police posted an image of 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor, who was sentenced to three years in jail for dealing drugs.

Taylor was released early on license but subsequently breached his licence condition and is now a wanted criminal.

After Facebook respondents mocked Taylor’s distinctive balding hairstyle, Gwent Police posted a message warning them that they could be arrested.

“Please remember that harassing, threatening and abusing people on social media can be against the law. Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication. If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police,” read the message.

After the post received over 87,000 comments, Gwent Police posted another message admitting some of the remarks “made us laugh.”

“However, when the line is crossed from being funny to abusive, we do have to make sure we are responsible and remind people to be careful about what they write on social media,” they added.

The top rated comment on the post stated, “He was last seen in town; Police are combing the area.”

Meanwhile, Jermaine Taylor remains a wanted man.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————