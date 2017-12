There is a dangerous shambles going on in plain public view yet barely commented on.

It is one that couldn’t be more serious, more dangerous and yet has received virtually no scrutiny whatsoever.

Of the 850 estimated diehard ISIS supporters who have gone from Britain to Syria or Iraq, around 425 are said to have returned. That’s half.

To put this into perspective, whilst over 1,900 have gone from France to support the Islamic State, far less, 271, have been allowed to return.

Read more