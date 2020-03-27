UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first major governmental leader known to have contracted the disease.

Johnson, 55, said in a video posted to Twitter that he has developed “a temperature and a persistent cough,” and that he would self-isolate at home.

