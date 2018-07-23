UK Report: UK To Hand Over Jihadists To US Without Death Penalty Assurances

A report in a British newspaper says the British government has “secretly abandoned its blanket opposition to the death penalty and Guantanamo Bay” so that two jihadists — members of the so-called Beatles group of Islamic State terrorists — can face criminal prosecution in the United States.

In a report posted on The Telegraph’s website late Sunday, the paper said it had seen documents that the government is willing to hand over Alexanda Kotey and Shafee El-Sheikh to the U.S. without any “assurances” that they will not be executed.

British law does not allow for the death penalty.

