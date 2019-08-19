UK Royals Doing Damage Control After Prince Andrew, Epstein Video Emerges

Prince Andrew’s efforts to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal were thrown into turmoil last night as details emerged of how he hosted the paedophile and his entourage at Balmoral.

One of the young women on the trip told the Daily Mail how the prince personally welcomed the party to the castle in mid-1999 – after the disgraced US financier had already begun recruiting dozens of underage girls as sex slaves.

It comes after revelations that Andrew even visited Epstein – who killed himself in prison this month – at his home in New York in 2010. This was two years after Epstein had been convicted of sex with a child.

Read more



Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy revealed his neck was broken.