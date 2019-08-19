UK Royals Doing Damage Control After Prince Andrew, Epstein Video Emerges

Image Credits: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

Prince Andrew’s efforts to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal were thrown into turmoil last night as details emerged of how he hosted the paedophile and his entourage at Balmoral.

One of the young women on the trip told the Daily Mail how the prince personally welcomed the party to the castle in mid-1999 – after the disgraced US financier had already begun recruiting dozens of underage girls as sex slaves.

Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

It comes after revelations that Andrew even visited Epstein – who killed himself in prison this month – at his home in New York in 2010. This was two years after Epstein had been convicted of sex with a child.

Read more


Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy revealed his neck was broken.


Related Articles

Trump Wants 'No Business at All' With Huawei

Trump Wants ‘No Business at All’ With Huawei

Globalism
Comments
Girl Sues 500-Year-Old Boys’ Choir For ‘Gender Bias,’ Loses

Girl Sues 500-Year-Old Boys’ Choir For ‘Gender Bias,’ Loses

Globalism
Comments

Sales of Self-Defense Sprays ‘Explode’ Amid Sweden Rape Crisis

Europewars Redirect
comments

Bus Driver Suspended For Refusing to Operate Pro-LGBT Vehicle

Globalism
comments

Migrant Arrested in Torture of Man Who Escaped Naked, Bloody

Europewars Redirect
comments

Comments