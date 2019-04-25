UK: Seven People Stabbed in Six Attacks Overnight, Machete Attacks

Reports from around the UK have revealed a surge of knife crimes, including attacks involving machetes, highlighting the true nationwide nature of the epidemic.

News reports from as far afield as Birmingham, Manchester, Rotherham, and Stoke show that in the last few weeks alone there has been a constant stream of machete attacks.

In Rotherham, a 28-year-old man was slashed with a machete on April 19th. Meanwhile, in Stoke, two men were arrested after a man was seen running around the town with a machete. The two men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary but no weapons were found at the scene.

In Liverpool, a 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening another man with a machete. And in Manchester, a taxi driver was attacked with a machete and a hammer after answering a call to an address.

