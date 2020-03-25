UK Shutting Down Parliament Due to Coronavirus

The United Kingdom is planning to shut down Parliament later in the day in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The measure will be in place until an unspecified day sometime in April, the source added.

The move to shut down Parliament comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled to put the UK on lockdown, ordering people to stay at home, banning public gatherings and closing educational and entertainment facilities.

The legislative body was initially scheduled to go on a break on 31 March.

Late on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus and told the British to “stay at home” for the next three weeks to relieve the pressure on the healthcare system amid the coronavirus outbreak.

These measures do not concern only those who cannot work from home, and people can go out only for shopping for basic necessities, exercising, or seeking or giving medical care. Police will be allowed to enforce the restrictions, “including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

The United Kingdom has registered 8,077 cases of the coronavirus infection.

The disease has claimed the lives of 422 people.


