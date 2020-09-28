UK: Singing and Dancing Banned Under Draconian New COVID Rules

Draconian new coronavirus rules to enforce social distancing in the UK ban people from singing or dancing in pubs.

No fun allowed.

Existing laws already mandate pubs and restaurants to close at 10pm, a measure that has further crippled a hospitality industry which is already on its knees.

The move has also received a huge backlash because people are just spilling out and having street parties or going to each other’s houses after 10pm, defeating the entire purpose of the rule.

The new regulations “ban pubs and bars from playing loud music or allowing people to sing and dance,” reports the Independent.

Anecdotal reports also suggest that people who merely stand up in a pub without wearing a face mask are being reprimanded by hysterical jobsworths.

Stood up to show gf something on my phone last night in the pub and one of the bar staff immediately ordered me to sit down unless I put on a mask. The country's gone mad. — ᚹath (@tweet_elitist) September 27, 2020

As we highlighted earlier, citizens are also being encouraged to snitch on each other as police perform home visits to check if people are self-isolating, with COVID enforcer marshals also peering through windows and letterboxes to ensure pubs and clubs follow the 10pm curfew.

The measures, which have been put in place despite a flatlining of COVID deaths and hospitalizations, bear the hallmarks of Oliver Cromwell’s puritan revolution.

Cromwell ruled the British Isles as Lord Protector from 1653 until his death in 1658. Under Cromwell’s regime, inns and theatres were closed, most sports were banned and enjoyment was frowned upon.

Has that much changed in 350 years?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!