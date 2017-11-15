UK Study: Migrants Comprise 8 Of 10 New Households In last 15 Years

The spiraling need for new homes is almost entirely a result of immigration, according to a report.

It says eight out of ten of all new households over the past 15 years were made up of migrant families, which is the overwhelming reason for the pressure to build millions of new homes.

The report from the Migration Watch UK think-tank accused ministers of misleading the public.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid told the Commons in February that ‘two-thirds of housing demand has nothing to do with immigration’ and was down to natural population growth.

