UK Teachers Searching Students' Bags to Confiscate Junk Food

Schoolchildren’s bags are being searched for sweets in a crackdown on junk food.

Pupils at Charles Dickens School in Broadstairs, Kent are having their bags trawled through by teachers imposing a total ban on fatty snacks, energy drinks and crisps.

Children caught smuggling sugary contraband into the comprehensive school have their snacks confiscated at the school gates and won’t be returned.

A school statement on its website reads: ‘Sweets, fizzy drinks, energy drinks and multi-pack sizes of unhealthy food/drink are not allowed to be brought into school.

