UK Teen Commits Suicide Over Coronavirus Self-Isolation

A 19-year-old woman in the UK has committed suicide after being “unable to cope with her world closing in” following the coronavirus lockdown.

Emily Owen, who suffered from high functioning autism, gave an eerily prescient warning to her family days before her death, saying that “more people will die from suicide during this than the virus itself.”

She died in hospital on Sunday after attempting suicide on March 18th. Owen’s family said that the suicide attempt was driven by the teen’s fears over social isolation.

According to her sister, Emily was “very concerned about coronavirus itself but more concerned about the mental health impact of isolation and the fear of the unknown.”

The United Kingdom officially went into coronavirus lockdown earlier this week. People are only allowed to go outside for one form of exercise a day, buying food and for medical reasons.

Owen had been working in a pub, all of which were ordered closed by the government last week.

The Kings Arm Pub in Shouldham, Norfolk, said they were “heartbroken that we won’t see her breeze through our doors like a tornado of energy again, or hear her distinctive laugh.”

It is also being reported that a nurse in Italy committed suicide after being “traumatized” by her experiences on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Another nurse who worked on an intensive care ward in a London hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated also committed suicide on Monday.

