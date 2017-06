Armed police raced to an army barracks in Canterbury after a man armed with a knife reportedly drove at children as they played in the street.

Officers rushed to the housing estate on the former Howe Barracks site in Canterbury after terrified locals raised the alarm last night.Around 15 police vehicles swooped on the military base after witnesses claimed to have spotted a man driving up and down the street waving a knife.

One onlooker claims the man drove up and down the street holding the knife out of the window before driving at a man he is believed to have had an altercation with.

The suspect then drove directly at a group of around 20 children, who scattered screaming as the Honda Civic hurtled towards them.

