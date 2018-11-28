UK: Transgender Murderer to Get Sex Change Operation at Taxpayer Expense

A transgender murderer in the UK serving a life sentence for torturing and beating a man to death has been given the green light to undergo a sex change operation at taxpayer expense.

Along with two accomplices, 27-year-old Paris Green (born Peter Laing), who has identified as a woman since 2011, tortured, sexually assaulted and beat a man to death and was jailed for life in 2013.

Green’s victim, 45-year-old Robert Shankland, was beaten so badly that his attackers left a footprint on his neck. He was also raped with a rolling pin. Green was initially held at a women’s prison in Stirling but was moved after having sex with other prisoners in the same cell.

Having claimed gender reassignment surgery as a human right, Green will now be transported on a 1,000-mile round-trip from a prison in Scotland to a hospital in the south of England before undergoing the surgery at a cost of tens of thousands of pounds.

The operation will be undertaken by NHS doctors, meaning that the British taxpayer will pick up the bill.

“Most of the people I’ve discussed this with think it’s outrageous,” one police source told the Times. “You can murder someone brutally but while you’re in prison you’re entitled to everything you ask for, no matter the burden you put on a stretched system, because it might breach your human rights to say no.”

“What about the rights of the victim and his family? Is anyone thinking of them? Is it not another slap in the face they could do without?” asked the officer.

Another officer said transporting Green would be a “logistical and security nightmare.”

“This is not a life-saving operation,” he said. “It is not vital to keep Green healthy. If you’re serving life for murder, I think some things should be outside your reach and this is one of them.”

Former prison doctor and author Theodore Dalrymple warned that prisoners were demanding sex change operations in increasing numbers merely as a way to exploit the system and annoy authorities.

“Prisoners used to change religion, sometimes with accompanying changes of diet, as a means of occupying their time and irritating or embarrassing the prison authorities. But increasingly, prisoners are changing sex to achieve the same ends. No one in authority has sufficient courage to say no to them,” he said.

Dalrymple said the case highlighted “a deep moral cowardice infects many countries in the Western world, with Britain in the vanguard of the rush to surrender.”

He added that within the UK there exists a rampant “Fear of a small but vocal and monomaniacal lobby. Rather than having to think and then face it down with arguments, surrender has been immediate and unconditional.”

“A prisoner guilty of a murder of uncommon depravity and viciousness has decided that he would like to change sex, and—although he has already assaulted women in the women’s prison to which he has been removed—he is to receive expensive surgery at taxpayers’ expense to enable him to fulfil his dream. To the medical costs will be added those of security (the only escapes from imprisonment that I observed during 15 years as a prison doctor were from hospital),” concluded Dalrymple.

Scottish prison authorities said that if a request is made for surgery through the National Health Service, they have no power to refuse.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.