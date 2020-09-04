UK Transport Police Manhandle, Pepper Spray Train Passenger For Not Wearing Mask

British Transport Police were caught on camera physically assaulting and pepper-spraying a man who claimed to have underlying health conditions keeping him from wearing a face mask while on the train.

“You’re not allowed to touch me,” the passenger tells the officer at the beginning of the video, now seen over 3 million times. “I do not have to wear a mask. It’s against the law to challenge me as well.”

The masked officer then begins grabbing the man by his arms and clothes and threatens to “spray” him.

After threatening to pepper spray the man, fellow passengers can be heard shouting, “He’s done nothing wrong!” and “He’s got a medical condition.”

The two men continue to struggle as the man filming calls the officer a “bully,” and the video cuts out immediately after the transport officer sprayed mace inside the train.

The incident took place at the Wirral line service at Lime Street Station in Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail reports, “The man is due to appear in court in January 2021, the spokesperson added. The BTP said that while pepper spray was used during the incident, the man was not hit with the liquid.”

In an Orwellian announcement, British Transport Police bragged on Friday morning about patrolling trains in Worcester to locate and fine passengers without masks.

“Nearly 100% compliance on most services checked. Covid_19 hasn’t gone away and neither have we,” they said along with the following creepy photo.

Take advantage of our most popular products at the Infowars Store right now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith: Nets Hiring of Steve Nash is ‘White Privilege’

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith: Nets Hiring of Steve Nash is ‘White Privilege’

U.S. News
Comments
Woman Screamed at By BLM Agitators For Not Raising Her Fist Speaks Out

Woman Screamed at By BLM Agitators For Not Raising Her Fist Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Complains About Fox News Being Chosen To Host Debate; “Network Has Pushed Disinfo, Conspiracy Theories”

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Gunman Shot Dead by Cops Said His Killing of Trump Supporter Felt Like Start of “Civil War”

U.S. News
comments

Bill Clinton Declares Trump Will ‘Sandbag’ Himself Inside White House If He Loses

U.S. News
comments

Comments