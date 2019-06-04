UK Trump Supporter Harassed & Milkshaked By Mob Of Angry Leftists

A UK man believed to be supporting President Trump’s visit to London was jeered and “milkshaked” by a mob of leftists.

The man was surrounded by dozens of anti-Trumpers, who chanted “Nazi scum!” from all directions before a milkshake was hurled at his face.

The hypocrisy of the rabid left. So peaceful and anti fascist that they surround a lone Trump supporter in a pack and assault him. Utter vermin. Met police should be making arrests. pic.twitter.com/Avl598mzVT — Countess Lulu 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Lulu11th) June 4, 2019

Leftists began shoving and assaulting the man soon after while UK police looked on.

The left has been “milkshaking” those with different political opinions as an intimidation tactic, which, though short of violence, still constitutes assault.

And knowing the left, who’ve already demonstrated a long history of political violence against Trump supporters, it’s only a matter of time until they start killing political opponents.

Just today, former Obama official Mohamed Elibiary said Americans would be perfectly fine if Brits threw a milkshake on Trump during his UK visit with Queen Elizabeth.

Normally I’d feel upset that a US President is being ridiculed up and down a foreign country’s soil. But for the UK 🇬🇧, many Americans will not object one☝🏼single bit at the British people speaking their mind or tossing a milk🥛shake for fun at our racist orange clown 🤡. #MAGA — Mohamed Elibiary (@MohamedElibiary) June 3, 2019

So far, the left has milkshaked Brexit architect Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), with the blessing of corporations like Burger King.

