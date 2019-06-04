UK Trump Supporter Harassed & Milkshaked By Mob Of Angry Leftists

Image Credits: @Lulu11th/Twitter.

A UK man believed to be supporting President Trump’s visit to London was jeered and “milkshaked” by a mob of leftists.

The man was surrounded by dozens of anti-Trumpers, who chanted “Nazi scum!” from all directions before a milkshake was hurled at his face.

Leftists began shoving and assaulting the man soon after while UK police looked on.

The left has been “milkshaking” those with different political opinions as an intimidation tactic, which, though short of violence, still constitutes assault.

And knowing the left, who’ve already demonstrated a long history of political violence against Trump supporters, it’s only a matter of time until they start killing political opponents.

Just today, former Obama official Mohamed Elibiary said Americans would be perfectly fine if Brits threw a milkshake on Trump during his UK visit with Queen Elizabeth.

So far, the left has milkshaked Brexit architect Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), with the blessing of corporations like Burger King.

Twitter: 

London’s failed mayor, Sadiq Khan, released a video accusing President Trump of targeting the vulnerable ahead of the President’s visit to the UK. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex in-studio to expose the mayor’s globalist agenda.


