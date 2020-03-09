UK: Underage Girl Used Like ‘Piece of Meat’ By ‘Asian’ Grooming Gang

Four “Asian” men have been found guilty for their roles in sexually grooming a 15-year-old girl, who the court heard the men passed around like a “piece of meat”.

The four grooming gang members — Shangar Ibrahimi, Kawan Omar Ahmed, Jasim Mohammed, and Nzar Anwar — were found guilty of rape.

Another man, Saba Mohammed, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. The men were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and will appear in court on Friday 13 March to be sentenced.

The court was told by the prosecution that the men used the 15-year-old girl, now in her twenties, as a “piece of meat” and that she was “nothing more than an object” to them.

The court heard that the rapists were “able to use and abuse her sexually for their own sexual gratification”, reports the Birmingham Mail.

A total of ten men were on trial for the sexual abuse of the teenage girl, who “was systematically groomed and exploited between 2010 and 2012 when she was aged 15-16” — but only five of the men were convicted.

Read more

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!