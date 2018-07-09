UK voters losing confidence in PM May's handling of Brexit: ORB poll shows

Image Credits: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Voter approval of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit negotiations has fallen to 29 percent, the lowest level since the poll began in November 2016, according to the ORB International pollster.

Approval of the government’s handling of Brexit talks rose as high as 55 percent in the first half of 2017, but has since fallen.

According to the poll of around 2,000 adults, 56 percent of voters were not confident May would get the right deal while 26 percent thought she would get the right deal and the rest didn’t know.

