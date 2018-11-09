UK Wages Rise After Migration Decreases

One of the chief claims made by Brexiteers during the referendum campaign was that by cutting unskilled migration, bosses would be forced to pay British workers more. That claim has been proven spot on by the fact that lower EU migration is already resulting in higher wages.

A lower number of EU workers has led to starting salary inflation rising at its fastest level for years, according to analysis from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and KPMG.

As Bloomberg put it: “The waning supply of workers from the European Union forced firms to pay more.”

Read more